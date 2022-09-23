Feature / District

Neighborhood healthcare expanding in Jiading

Before the end of the year, Jiading will add three community health service stations.
Yin Qinqin

A doctor gives a TCM massage, or tuina, to relieve the shoulder pain of a patient. Tuina is commonly used to treat chronic and acute pain and numbness.

Jiading has added three neighborhood health service stations this year, all of which will be up and running by the end of the year.

With a total construction area of 356 square meters, the Anchi Neighborhood Health Service Station in Anting Town has a general practice clinic, traditional Chinese medicine clinic, chronic disease management center and pharmacy.

It will provide 15,000 local residents with diagnoses and treatments of common and chronic diseases, as well as TCM cupping, massage, acupuncture and other services.

"Most of us are new Shanghainese, and we will have our parents come over to live with us and take care of the children. If they catch a cold or need some treatment for a common ailment, it will be convenient to have a service station nearby," said a resident surnamed Zhang.

She also told the reporters that the nearest hospital is 3 kilometers away from the neighborhood, so the health station certainly saves them time of visiting and queuing at the hospital.

When the station opens by the end of the year, it will bring the total number of community health service sites in Anting Town to eight.

Besides, the Laodong Street Neighborhood Health Service Station in Nanxiang Town opened last month.

With a gross floor area of more than 320 square meters, the station includes general and traditional Chinese medicine practitioners as well as smart health cabins. Three general physicians and one traditional Chinese medicine practitioner are to provide basic medical services for some 10,000 local residents.

"Considering that many elderly residents in the community suffer from chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, we have added some 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitors at the health service station to carry out personalized and standardized treatment of hypertension patients," said Sheng Fei, director of the Community Health Service Center of Nanxiang Town.

The Liansan Neighborhood Health Service Station in Huating Town was renovated and expanded from the original Liansan Village clinic. It opened recently this month.

There are currently 140 community health service institutions in Jiading, including 22 community health service centers and sub-centers, 89 neighborhood health service stations and 29 village clinics.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
