More urban waterfronts for public leisure spaces

Zhang Jian

It's a pleasant experience to go outside and get close to the blue water, sky and green trees, and Jiading is providing more waterfront leisure spaces for people's enjoyment.

The Xuhang Park River is in Xuhang Park next to Qixiu Road in Xuhang Town. The area of waters in the park has reached about 10,000 square meters after the park's expansion was completed last year.

Six waterfront platforms, plus one pavilion, are set up along the Xuhang Park River.

"The environment here is beautiful, with trees, rivers and waterfront platforms. People can enjoy the coolness and children can have fun," said a local resident surnamed Zhao.

Yan Huiliang, a cleaner in charge of river maintenance, said in order to maintain the aquatic environment, his team is now cleaning the river twice a day and regularly collecting the floating debris and waste on the river.

This year, the district's water affairs department established 12 waterfront sites as recreational spots.

They are put under the management of the department for daily patrol and cleaning.