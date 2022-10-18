﻿
Feature / District

Tencent's super center to be global digital hub

Tencent will build its Yangtze River Delta supercomputing center in Songjiang District into a world leading digital hub.
Ti Gong

Tencent's supercomputing center now under construction in Songjiang

Tencent will build its Yangtze River Delta supercomputing center in Songjiang District into a world leading digital hub.

In Tencent's supercomputing center and ecological industrial park, where the supercomputing center is to be housed in the west of the Songjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone, construction is in full swing.

"The ecological industrial park, now under construction, is expected to be put into use in September next year. The supercomputing center is nearing completion, with No. 7 and No. 8 buildings already in use and the remaining six buildings coming into use soon," said Su Keyuan, chief of Shanghai Longrui Information Technology Co.

In March 2020, the Songjiang government signed an agreement with Tencent on launching an artificial intelligence project – the Tencent Yangtze River Delta Supercomputing Center – in the suburban district. Construction of the center started on June 6 of the same year.

"We obtained the land permit within 58 days and the construction permit within three days," Zhang Lei, head of an approval commission service center of the Songjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone, revealed.

When completed, the supercomputing center will not only become a global leading "digital hub" in the Yangtze River Delta, but also empower modern city governance for Shanghai.

In addition to the supercomputing center, Tencent's Keen, YouTu and Weiling laboratories as well as more than 60 related industrial chain companies will enter the industrial park.

Tencent will build an avant-garde sci-tech museum to showcase advanced technologies, including aerospace, AI, brain-computer science and energy science.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
