District expands rehab network in communities

Two demonstration rehabilitation centers in Jiading began operation this year, providing convenient, continuous and intelligent community rehabilitation services for residents.

The Jiading Town Health Service Center has two registered rehabilitation doctors, four therapists and five nurses, according to Tang Wei, director of the rehabilitation center.

A 56-year-old woman surnamed Wang suffered from arthritis and could not lift her arms on cold days. She came to the community rehabilitation center for therapy on her left hand with the help of the center's upper limb rehabilitation robot.

Later, she also underwent physical therapy to relieve joint stiffness and other symptoms through ultrasound, heat conduction and other treatments.

"Arthritis attacks when the weather is cold. I used to get physiotherapy at the district's TCM hospital, but now I can do it at the rehab center near my home. It's very convenient," Wang said.

Yin Qinqin

In addition to providing traditional rehabilitation to middle-aged and elderly patients to fix symptoms such as chronic bone and joint pain, the Jiading Town Health Service Center also introduced new equipment for postpartum women, which is also the first rehabilitation center in Jiading to offer postpartum rehabilitation.

According to Cheng Tianyue, the center's therapist, postpartum rehabilitation is set up in a separate, private area.

It mainly treats women's postpartum stress, urinary incontinence, uterine prolapse, pelvic pain and other diseases.

The pelvic floor muscle repair physiotherapy instrument is a massage chair, and patients can treat pelvic floor diseases while sitting or lying down.

"It can stimulate muscle contraction and nerve recovery through pelvic floor magnetism, and alleviate women's symptoms such as urine leakage and pelvic floor muscle relaxation," Cheng said.

Apart from the Jiading Town Health Service Center, the Malu Town Health Service Center also set up a demonstration rehabilitation center.

This center covers 1,683 square meters, integrating rehabilitation wards and treatment areas. It has 11 rehabilitation wards and 22 beds.

By the end of this year, Jiading will add two more facilities in the community health service centers. By 2025, each community health service center in the district will have its own rehabilitation center.