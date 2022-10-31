﻿
Feature / District

District expands rehab network in communities

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  12:23 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
Two municipal demonstration rehabilitation centers in Jiading began operation this year, providing convenient, continuous and intelligent community rehabilitation services.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  12:23 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0

Two demonstration rehabilitation centers in Jiading began operation this year, providing convenient, continuous and intelligent community rehabilitation services for residents.

The Jiading Town Health Service Center has two registered rehabilitation doctors, four therapists and five nurses, according to Tang Wei, director of the rehabilitation center.

A 56-year-old woman surnamed Wang suffered from arthritis and could not lift her arms on cold days. She came to the community rehabilitation center for therapy on her left hand with the help of the center's upper limb rehabilitation robot.

Later, she also underwent physical therapy to relieve joint stiffness and other symptoms through ultrasound, heat conduction and other treatments.

"Arthritis attacks when the weather is cold. I used to get physiotherapy at the district's TCM hospital, but now I can do it at the rehab center near my home. It's very convenient," Wang said.

District expands rehab network in communities
Yin Qinqin

A woman receives postpartum therapy after giving birth.

In addition to providing traditional rehabilitation to middle-aged and elderly patients to fix symptoms such as chronic bone and joint pain, the Jiading Town Health Service Center also introduced new equipment for postpartum women, which is also the first rehabilitation center in Jiading to offer postpartum rehabilitation.

According to Cheng Tianyue, the center's therapist, postpartum rehabilitation is set up in a separate, private area.

It mainly treats women's postpartum stress, urinary incontinence, uterine prolapse, pelvic pain and other diseases.

The pelvic floor muscle repair physiotherapy instrument is a massage chair, and patients can treat pelvic floor diseases while sitting or lying down.

"It can stimulate muscle contraction and nerve recovery through pelvic floor magnetism, and alleviate women's symptoms such as urine leakage and pelvic floor muscle relaxation," Cheng said.

Apart from the Jiading Town Health Service Center, the Malu Town Health Service Center also set up a demonstration rehabilitation center.

This center covers 1,683 square meters, integrating rehabilitation wards and treatment areas. It has 11 rehabilitation wards and 22 beds.

By the end of this year, Jiading will add two more facilities in the community health service centers. By 2025, each community health service center in the district will have its own rehabilitation center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     