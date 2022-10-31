﻿
Feature / District

Health center provides efficient medical service

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  12:46 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
The Waigang Town Community Health Service Center in Jiading District now serves nearly 100,000 local residents, with the number of beds in the inpatient ward rising from 33 to 98.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  12:46 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0

The Waigang Town Community Health Service Center in Jiading District now serves nearly 100,000 local residents.

Spreading across 13,300 square meters, the center provides outpatient services such as general medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, rehabilitation medicine, gynecology, dermatology, vaccination and child health care.

The number of beds in the inpatient ward has also increased from 33 to 98.

A chronic disease health management support center has been set up at the entrance of the outpatient department.

As a pilot project of the Shanghai Disease Control and Prevention Center, it can carry out blood pressure measurement, blood glucose testing and comprehensive risk assessment of chronic diseases, and communicate with family doctors to optimize the medical process.

Health center provides efficient medical service
Yin Qinqin

A patient takes her disease risk assessment at the chronic disease health management support center.

As a community health service center affiliated to Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and one of the first batch of "Demonstration Community Health Service Centers of Traditional Chinese Medicine with Shanghai Characteristics," the new center has further expanded TCM clinics, increased the number of treatment beds from seven to 12, and introduced many new equipment such as laser instruments and traction beds.

"In the next stage, we will rely on the family doctor team and the construction of health management, rehabilitation, nursing and other support centers to improve the outpatient service," said Huo Yongyan, Party secretary of the center.

"We will provide comprehensive care for chronic diseases, wounds and PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter), and increase CT (Computed Tomography), breath test and other inspection items, allowing people to access convenient, high-quality and affordable medical services."

At present, there are 141 community health service institutions in Jiading, including 22 community health service centers and sub-centers. In the past five years, 11 community health service centers have been built (reconstructed or expanded) in the suburban district.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     