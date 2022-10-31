Health center provides efficient medical service

The Waigang Town Community Health Service Center in Jiading District now serves nearly 100,000 local residents, with the number of beds in the inpatient ward rising from 33 to 98.

Spreading across 13,300 square meters, the center provides outpatient services such as general medicine, traditional Chinese medicine, rehabilitation medicine, gynecology, dermatology, vaccination and child health care.

A chronic disease health management support center has been set up at the entrance of the outpatient department.

As a pilot project of the Shanghai Disease Control and Prevention Center, it can carry out blood pressure measurement, blood glucose testing and comprehensive risk assessment of chronic diseases, and communicate with family doctors to optimize the medical process.

As a community health service center affiliated to Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and one of the first batch of "Demonstration Community Health Service Centers of Traditional Chinese Medicine with Shanghai Characteristics," the new center has further expanded TCM clinics, increased the number of treatment beds from seven to 12, and introduced many new equipment such as laser instruments and traction beds.

"In the next stage, we will rely on the family doctor team and the construction of health management, rehabilitation, nursing and other support centers to improve the outpatient service," said Huo Yongyan, Party secretary of the center.

"We will provide comprehensive care for chronic diseases, wounds and PICC (peripherally inserted central catheter), and increase CT (Computed Tomography), breath test and other inspection items, allowing people to access convenient, high-quality and affordable medical services."

At present, there are 141 community health service institutions in Jiading, including 22 community health service centers and sub-centers. In the past five years, 11 community health service centers have been built (reconstructed or expanded) in the suburban district.