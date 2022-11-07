High-tech valley reshaping Yangtze River Delta

The G60 S&T Innovation Valley is a huge platform for regional collaboration and industries in the Yangtze River Delta.

Songjiang's G60 S&T Innovation Valley of Yangtze River Delta, driven by technological and institutional innovation, has now become a large-scale platform for regional cooperation and industries throughout the Yangtze River Delta, attracting a huge number of advanced manufacturing projects worth tens of billions of yuan each.

So far, Songjiang has 69 national-level "little giant" enterprises, ranking second in the city, 653 city-level key enterprises, second best in Shanghai, and 31 listed enterprises, which comes third in the city.

The G60 valley project, intended to boost technology development throughout the Yangtze River Delta, runs along the G60 Expressway, connecting nine cities – Shanghai, Zhejiang Province's Jiaxing, Hangzhou, Jinhua and Huzhou, Suzhou in Jiangsu Province, and Anhui Province's Xiancheng, Wuhu and Hefei – spanning 76,200 square kilometers.

It began in Songjiang and initially connected just Jiaxing and Hangzhou. Today, it has evolved into a nine-city project incorporated in the nation's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), transforming from a regional practice to a national strategy.

As Shanghai transforms into a global digital city, Songjiang is making every effort to encourage the development of the digital G60 corridor. The project "Songjiang G60 Digital Economy Innovation Industrial Cluster in Science and Innovation" was designated China's first digital pilot zone and included in the first group of model industrial parks in Shanghai.

In 2018, the corridor launched the "one network for all" service, which issued China's first company license registered in another province, thereby significantly enhancing administrative efficiency.

In April 2021, Songjiang became the only district in Shanghai to be included in the first group of national pilot projects for the integrated development of advanced manufacturing and modern service sectors.

In October 2021, Songjiang established China's first cross-regional intellectual property protection and cooperation center, trying to create a sound and safe business environment for entrepreneurs.

The Long March 6 carrier rocket placed two multimedia beta test A/B satellites named "Songjiang" and "G60" into orbit at Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in August last year. In the great universe, the Songjiang people have their own satellites that shine brightly.

The building of the "G60 Star Chain" industrial base in Lingang Songjiang Science and Technology City began three months later. It is the first "lighthouse plant" for satellite manufacturing in the Yangtze River Delta, establishing a satellite Internet industrial cluster and a satellite Internet application innovation hub. This represents the transition from "the age of high-speed rail" to "the age of space" along the G60 valley.