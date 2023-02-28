﻿
Feature / District

Firms pursue good start to New Year of the Rabbit

Many companies in suburban Qingpu District were operating at full swing on the first working day of the New Year of the Rabbit in pursuit of a good start to the year.
The critical time for development kicks off at the start of the year. Many companies in Qingpu District were operating at full swing on the first working day of the New Year of the Rabbit in pursuit of a good start.

Management personnel of Wafer Works Epitaxial Co delivered hongbao, or red envelopes, to staff on the day, following the auspicious tradition in China, to welcome them back to work.

Due to the rapid development of the industry, the company received a huge number of orders. To ensure on-time delivery of orders for the first quarter, the company’s production line was not stopped during the Spring Festival holiday, with a 24-hour work shift mechanism implemented.

As a big domestic professional epitaxial wafer manufacturer, the company’s annual output of 8-inch epitaxial wafers, one of its main products, hit about 3 million last year.

Meanwhile, at Shanghai Kyowa Amino Acid Co Ltd, more than 100 workers did not take a rest during the holiday as well. About 380 employees returned to work on the first day after the holiday, and eight production lines are now in full operation.

The company manufactures and sells 17 types of amino acid products and they are supplied to a wide range of sectors such as medicine, health food and cosmetics.

