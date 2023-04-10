﻿
Feature / District

Nature's majesty on display in Cangcheng Old Town

Wild animal painter Zhang Dongguang is hosting a solo exhibition that sheds light on the great creatures of nature at the Fanhua Society in the scenic area of Cangcheng Old Town.
Wild animal painter Zhang Dongguang is hosting a solo exhibition that sheds light on the great creatures of nature at the Fanhua Society in the historic and scenic area of Cangcheng Old Town.

This will be a permanent exhibition that is open free to the public.

Zhang, a member of the World Conservation Union, is a wild animal artist who uses his brushes to transform the gallery into a fun zoo featuring fierce-looking tigers, vigilant deer, and furry golden monkeys. Known for his meticulous painting style, the artist recreates each animal down to the smallest detail, including spots, hairs and looks of anger or fear.

Such works cannot be created without having gone deep into nature and observed all kinds of wild animals up close.

As a wildlife painter, Zhang has been in love with animals since he was a child, and it is his strong affinity with wildlife that has led to his lifelong art path.

"There is a story behind every work," he said. "Or to put it in a more specific way, I recorded each unforgettable experience in the wild with my painting brush."

It is worth noting that Zhang has formed his unique art style in terms of painting techniques. On the basis of the visual elements of oil painting, such as shape, perspective, light, shade, colour and texture, he is also well-versed in traditional Chinese gongbi (meticulous painting) to bring out the realism of the details.

He subtly incorporates the colour transition, as well as the light and dark contrast, two techniques inspired from Chinese silk embroidery, into his painting to highlight and restore the animal's fur and patterns as realistically as possible.

Venue: Fanhua Society

Address: 191 Zhongshan Rd W., Songjiang District

松江区中山西路191号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
