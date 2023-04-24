Fuhua Science and Technology Innovation Base opens in Malu Town

The innovation base is a key project in the Shanghai Intelligent Sensor Industrial Park.

Zhang Sichun

The Fuhua Science and Technology Innovation Base officially opened in Malu Town of Jiading District last month.

Located in the Fuhua High-Tech Park, the innovation base, with a construction area of 12,445 square meters, is a key project in the Shanghai Intelligent Sensor Industrial Park.

With the industrial Internet and smart sensors as its leading industries, the Shanghai Fuhua High-Tech Park in Jiading New City is one of the first themed industrial parks in the district.

Six intelligent manufacturing enterprises have already established their presence in the Fuhua Science and Technology Innovation Base, namely the Chipsbank Technology, Yuntong Smart Sensor, Xinju Technology, CAPT Semiconductor Technology, Nifco, and Zelin Optoelectronics. It is expected that the six firms will jointly generate an annual output of 400 million yuan (US$58.2 million).

The high-tech park will further accelerate its pace of industrial restructuring and upgrading, introduce high-end industrial functions and build an industrial Internet demonstration base focused on the intelligent sensors and industrial Internet industries, with the ultimate aim to establish itself as a demonstration zone for industry-city integrated developments boasting speed, output and efficiency.