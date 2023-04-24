﻿
Feature / District

Jiading's coffee festival to gather more players from the beverage industry chain

SHINE
  14:34 UTC+8, 2023-04-24       0
The second Jiading coffee culture festival will run from April 28 to May 3 at Xiyun Lou, an open-air riverfront pedestrian mall in the suburban district.
SHINE
  14:34 UTC+8, 2023-04-24       0
Jiading's coffee festival to gather more players from the beverage industry chain

The second Jiading coffee culture festival will open on April 28 at Xiyun Lou, an open-air riverfront pedestrian mall in the suburban district.

It will run through May 3 as part of the 2023 Jiading Shopping Festival. With the theme of “Spring Coffee | Gather Together,” the festival aims to gather more players from the coffee industry chain and provide a platform to boost cooperation while spreading the culture of coffee among residents and visitors.

“The first coffee culture festival last year allowed coffee brands to become more well-known among the general public,” said Wang Ting, a marketing manager at Xiyun Lou. “This year’s event will be more like a ‘reunion’ with old friends as well as a good opportunity to meet new friends.”

Jiading's coffee festival to gather more players from the beverage industry chain
Xu Chenyi

Jiading has seen a number of local brands expand their operations.

“We will join forces with more entities and organize more activities to improve communication among industry players and, hopefully, consolidate Jiading’s coffee industry’s overall strength,” she added.

Jiading has seen a number of local brands, such as Yongpu, MQ, Aluma and Kabo, expand their operations in recent years, earning the district a reputation as a magnet for coffee startups and trading firms.

To provide a more diverse experience for visitors, the second coffee culture festival will include more cross-industry elements, such as “coffee+intangible cultural heritage,” “coffee+camping,” “coffee+cultural and creative products,” “coffee+market” and “coffee+technology.”

According to the organizer, the six-day event will also include interactive activities, such as coffee grounds sachet making, creative latte art and pastry baking, as well as themed lectures.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     