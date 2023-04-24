Jiading's coffee festival to gather more players from the beverage industry chain

The second Jiading coffee culture festival will run from April 28 to May 3 at Xiyun Lou, an open-air riverfront pedestrian mall in the suburban district.

It will run through May 3 as part of the 2023 Jiading Shopping Festival. With the theme of “Spring Coffee | Gather Together,” the festival aims to gather more players from the coffee industry chain and provide a platform to boost cooperation while spreading the culture of coffee among residents and visitors.

“The first coffee culture festival last year allowed coffee brands to become more well-known among the general public,” said Wang Ting, a marketing manager at Xiyun Lou. “This year’s event will be more like a ‘reunion’ with old friends as well as a good opportunity to meet new friends.”

Xu Chenyi

“We will join forces with more entities and organize more activities to improve communication among industry players and, hopefully, consolidate Jiading’s coffee industry’s overall strength,” she added.

Jiading has seen a number of local brands, such as Yongpu, MQ, Aluma and Kabo, expand their operations in recent years, earning the district a reputation as a magnet for coffee startups and trading firms.

To provide a more diverse experience for visitors, the second coffee culture festival will include more cross-industry elements, such as “coffee+intangible cultural heritage,” “coffee+camping,” “coffee+cultural and creative products,” “coffee+market” and “coffee+technology.”

According to the organizer, the six-day event will also include interactive activities, such as coffee grounds sachet making, creative latte art and pastry baking, as well as themed lectures.