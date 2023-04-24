﻿
Seminar throws light on Xidajie's renovation plans

A seminar on the renovation of Xidajie Street, a 1,500-year-old historical and cultural landmark in Jiading District, provided an update on its plans.
An artistic rendition of Jiading’s Xidajie Street after renovation.

The first construction block stretches about 172 meters.

A seminar on the renovation of Xidajie Street, one of Jiading District’s historical and cultural landmarks, was held last month to provide an update on its development.

Xidajie Street is in the heart of the West Gate historical district, which dates back around 1,500 years.

The West Gate historical area, which was built during the Southern and Northern Dynasties (AD 420–589), is considered the birthplace of Jiading.

It is home to 14 district-level cultural heritage sites and many historical figures, including Gu Weijun (also known as Wellington Koo), the first truly modern Chinese diplomat, and Wu Yunchu, the famous national industrialist known as the “King of MSG.”

The seminar unveiled the preliminary design for the first phase of the Xidajie Street renovation project, which spans approximately 172 meters from Xichenghe North Street in the east to Xiangjing in the west.

An exhibition hall will welcome visitors at the West Entrance.

The former site of Xianghua Bridge will have an alfresco dining area.

“The first phase, which marks the earliest-formed section of the Xidajie Street, is imbued with numerous elements that reflect Jading’s rich history and culture,” Chen Zuoming, in charge of the West Gate historical area renovation project, said.

“We have placed a high priority on preserving these historical and cultural characteristics by implementing graded preservation and renovation schemes for the majority of the area’s buildings.”

As per the current plan, the block east of Xiangjing, which covers approximately 40,000sqm of land, will have a planned construction area of approximately 27,000sqm.

It will be divided into four sections: the Huguo Temple, the West Gate Culture Park, an underground parking lot, and a number of commercial hubs mixing the arts and other businesses.

