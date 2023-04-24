﻿
Feature / District

Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan launch campaign to attract business investment

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and the Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone conducted its first joint campaign to attract business investment recently.

The zone, covering 2,413 square kilometers, includes Shanghai’s Qingpu District; Wujiang District in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province; and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

The campaign is the result of close cooperation and joint efforts by Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan.

The zone is one of the areas with the highest level of integration, most robust economic development and strongest innovation power in the Yangtze River Delta Region.

A batch of innovation companies and research and development agencies are involved in the development of industrial and innovation chains formed in the zone, making it a hot spot for entrepreneurs, investors and startups to fulfil their business ambitions.

The area is enjoying unprecedented development opportunities with the approval of the overall planning of land space in the zone early this year and the construction of a number of major projects, including the Shanghai-Suzhou-Jiaxing inter-city railway, the Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou high-speed railway and the west extension of Metro Line 17.

The construction of projects, including the “Watertown Parlor,” Xicen Science and Innovation Center, Wujiang High Speed Railway Science and Technology Innovation City and Jiashan Xiangfudang Innovation Center, is on the fast track.

The zone would provide more investment and development opportunities for market entities and create a better environment to attract more businesses to invest there, officials said.

In recent years, Qingpu fostered strong momentum in the development of the zone, and would create more investment, cooperation and development opportunities for businesses to trigger a new round of investment and a development boom in the zone, the district government said.

Three projects — the Xicen Science and Innovation Center of the Yangtze River Delta digital line, the Jiangsu Province Marine Information Technology and Equipment Innovation Center, and the Lanjun New Energy Research Institute — were unveiled during the latest business investment conference.

The Xicen Science and Innovation Center in Jinze Town covers 409 hectares — a key part of the Yangtze River Delta digital line. Relying on the Huawei Qingpu Research Center, it would focus on the digital economy and form innovation and industry chains under close cooperation.

It would deliver functional support for the integrated development of the zone by promoting the digitalization process.

It would also become an innovation hub of the digital industry and provide smart service for residents and enterprises, creating a better living and working environment for both.

Nine cooperation agreements worth 15.4 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion) were signed during the conference, with the spotlight on the digital and innovation economies.

The development plan of Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan was promoted and business investment projects were released during the conference.

﻿
