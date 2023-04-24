Cosmetics firm to shift base with an eye on Delta

Qingpu's commitment to further develop business environment leads Shanghai Savol Health & Cosmetic Co Ltd to increase investment in the district.

A company which supplies permanent wave agents and has consistently increased its investment in research and development and production capacity is preparing to move its headquarters and technology department to Qingpu District.

For those who often use hair dye or perm solution, Savol may be a familiar brand.

Shanghai Savol Health & Cosmetic Co Ltd, which owns the brand, built its production base in the suburban district in 1999 and is rated a national-level high-tech enterprise.

It plans to move its headquarters and technology department to Qingpu, eying the integration of the Yangtze River Delta and the Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District’s strategies to push the development of the company to a new high.

Over the past 20 years in Qingpu, the healthcare cosmetics company has achieved successful research and development results and rich patent technologies. It has released 57 series and 300 kinds of products of perm solutions and agents.

Li Yanli

The firm has also been granted a national patent and won a number of international awards. Its products are exported to dozens of countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, and are sold at supermarket chain giants including Walmart, Carrefour, Metro and Century Mart.

Looking ahead, Qingpu has continued to advance a sound industry development environment, and will further deepen the innovation transformation and upgrade of its consumer goods industry. The district encourages the digital transformation of consumer goods companies to raise the added value of products.

It has also stepped up the promotion of various marketing activities and brand policies to expand the influence of consumer goods manufacturing brands in the district, promote the sustainable development of Qingpu’s fashion consumer goods industry, and accelerate the formation of an industrial chain featuring the integration of raw materials, production, brand and channels.