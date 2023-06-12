Pudong's intangible cultural heritage showcased

After more than two years of conceptualization, design, and preparation, the Pudong New Area Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience Museum was grandly unveiled on June 10.

Zheng Feng

The Pudong New Area Intangible Cultural Heritage Experience Museum made a stunning debut over the weekend with a passionate performance of the Sanlin dragon dance.

After more than two years of preparation, the museum in the Pudong mass art center displays both real items and miniature models using a variety of modern exhibition methods. It is now home to 83 intangible cultural heritage items in Pudong.

Among the exhibits are miniature models that replicate the bustling past of Pudong and a large number of intangible cultural heritage displays.

The museum has a lounge with antique decorations, allowing viewers to sit leisurely as they enjoy the intangible cultural heritage.

The unveiling ceremony also marked the official launch of the activities of "Fashion Intangible Cultural Heritage and Exquisite Life" and "2023 China's Cultural Heritage Day" in Pudong.

Zheng Feng

Zheng Feng

Parallel sessions were held in communities and towns of Pudong to promote the protection and inheritance of intangible cultural heritage in the new area.

Dozens of intangible cultural heritage projects from the Pudong New Area and other parts of Shanghai were showcased at the Pudong mass art center, as well as displays of popular cultural and creative products from numerous popular art galleries.

It also introduced the hanfu theme to attract more young people to the traditional Chinese culture. Hanfu is the traditional clothing of the Chinese Han people.

Enthusiasts wore beautiful hanfu garments and immersed themselves in traditional culture along with their peers from hanfu clubs in Shanghai.

They made antique-styled jewelry and mascots, such as round fans and sachets at the market, and enjoyed a series of traditional Chinese costumes showcased by the Shanghai Yueju Opera Theater and the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater.

Zheng Feng

Zheng Feng

Since Pudong gong and drum storytelling was named a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006, the first such in the new area, the protection of intangible cultural heritage in Pudong has become a systematic work.

There are currently 83 items in Pudong listed under the national, city and district-level protection. Among the 36 communities and towns in the new area, 30 have their own intangible cultural heritage items, of which eight are listed in the national directory, 35 in the Shanghai directory, and 40 in the Pudong New Area directory with 163 representative inheritors.

Across Pudong, there are eight municipal intangible cultural heritage protection and inheritance bases and 13 district-level bases, in addition to 15 community inheritance studios for representative inheritors and nine district-level intangible cultural heritage protection and dissemination centers covering local schools, communities and cultural groups.

