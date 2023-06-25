Pony.ai, Jinjiang Taxi reach deal on robotaxi services

Pony.ai, a Chinese autonomous vehicle business, has teamed up with Jinjiang Taxi to provide driverless robotaxi services on Jiading's 1,076 kilometers of testing roads.

Pony.ai, a Chinese autonomous vehicle company, has formed a partnership with Jinjiang Taxi, a subsidiary of Shanghai-based hotel conglomerate Jinjiang Group, to launch driverless robotaxi services in Jiading District.

The quasi-commercial services, available to the public on the district’s open testing roads, are provided under joint permission secured by the two businesses, with Poni.ai providing technological solutions for autonomous driving and Jinjiang Taxi in charge of daily operations and fleet management.

Within the robotaxi service zone, which total 1,076 kilometers, more than 220 stations designated for autonomous driving vehicles have been established, covering major venues such as commercial complexes, landmark hotels, residential compounds, office buildings, sports and exhibition centers in Anting Town, Jiading New City, and some other areas around the district.

Poni.ai, a big player in autonomous driving with industry-leading technologies, has already established model driverless robotaxi services in major Chinese gateways of Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, with over 60,000 consumers benefiting from 1 million orders.