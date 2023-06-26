Third phase of Schlumberger's Qingpu plant starts operation

The third phase of Schlumberger Oilfield Equipments (Shanghai) Co Ltd's facility starts operation, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion in Qingpu.

Dai Shaofeng

Schlumberger Oilfield Equipments (Shanghai) Co Ltd was founded in Shanghai’s Qingpu Industrial Zone in 2005. Schlumberger, its parent firm, is a well-known worldwide oilfield service provider.

The Shanghai firm specializes in the construction and manufacture of oilfield equipment, as well as the procurement of parts. Its sales revenue accounts for more than 12 percent of Schlumberger’s total in the category.

It now oversees three manufacturing units in China and serves as the headquarters for Schlumberger’s oilfield equipment production division in China.

The company, together with other subsidiaries of Schlumberger, provides innovative exploration and development service technologies to major Chinese clients such as PetroChina, Sinopec and China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

The Shanghai firm, which has received lots of honors for its performance in Qingpu, has increased investment in the district multiple times over the last 18 years.

The fourth phase of the factory is near completion while the fifth phase is set to begin construction in August, ushering in a new chapter of development.