'Eye One 16 Hour' night festival: Minhang after dark

During the opening ceremony for "Eye One 16 Hour", the district released a map of 26 nightlife landmarks to introduce its nocturnal vibe in food, shopping, sightseeing and sports.
'Eye One 16 Hour' night festival: Minhang after dark
The Light Space bookstore at Aegean Place. It will join two other bookstores in Minhang to promote night reading, part of the city-wide night festival.

Eye One 16 Hour," the Minhang session of the 2023 Shanghai Night Festival, was unveiled at the district's POPC shopping mall on June 9.

During its opening ceremony, the district released a map of 26 nightlife landmarks to introduce people to its nocturnal vibe in food, shopping, sightseeing and sports.

As an initiation venue of the night festival, POPC offers a pet-friendly space, where dustbins are provided for the exclusive disposal of pet waste, and leashes and waste bags will be provided to pet owners and their fluffy friends. The pets, once safely wearing their leashes, will be allowed to walk inside the mall.

In addition to a music festival, a night run featuring runners carrying glowing sticks, and an open-air cinema in mid-June, the mall will invite visitors to make mugwort grass bundles during the Dragon Boat Festival break, which falls from June 22 to 24 this year. It's a festival tradition for Chinese to hang mugwort on their doors to ward off evil spirits, as well as the bugs that appear in early summer.

Three bookstores in Minhang are among the 36 brick-and-mortar bookstores in Shanghai that have joined the night festival through encouraging more reading.

Through June 30, the Light Space bookstore at Aegean Place, the Popular Book Mall at Weijing InCity, and the Baixin Bookstore at Balian South Shopping Mall will launch their online and offline book sales, offering coupons while introducing their night reading book lists to readers.

From June to September, two shopping plazas – the Wanda and Lonsen Plazas – in Zhuanqiao Town will offer free open-air movies. Previous box-office hit movies, including "Dying to Survive," "Lotus Lantern" and "Detective Chinatown II," will be shown to theatergoers in the beautiful skyscape of the summer sunset.

Popular food fairs in Minhang, including the Jinjiang Amusement Park night fair, the Korean food fair at Jingting Tiandi and the Taiwan snacks fair at Ala Town, will continue appealing to diners with their diverse options of tasty foods.

The annual Jinjiang Amusement Park night fair, one of the most popular night fairs in Shanghai thanks to its wide diversity of snacks, is ready to welcome the visitors.



Young people try the snacks at the Jinjiang Amusement Park night fair.

