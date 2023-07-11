Fun summer sports events for kids in Songjiang

This summer, Songjiang District is organizing a wide range of fun and exciting sports activities and events for children.

These include the selection camp for young elite football trainees, basketball "all-in-one" summer camp and track-and-field summer camp.

The football training camp selection was held on June 18, and 257 students from 18 primary schools in Songjiang, including 68 girls, participated in the selection camp for U9 and U11 age groups. The selection process included tests of basic physical abilities, football skills and competitive ability to screen the players.

The 2023 Songjiang District Basketball Summer Camp provides professional and systematic training for young basketball players in the low age group, enhances students' specialized basketball skills, and develops fresh backup forces for the district's basketball development.

Ti Gong

The Songjiang District Youth Activity Center will launch a series of "Happy Gathering" activities, mainly targeting primary and secondary school students, including technology, art, culture, and sports.

Among them, the cultural activities include fun origami, martial arts, voice dubbing and magician summer camps; the art activities include calligraphy, painting, dance, drama and chorus; the technology activities include photography training camps, science and technology summer camps and Maker Open Day.

The "Maker" education advocates learning maker knowledge through play and emphasizes children's ability to solve problems.

The youth activity center integrates educational resources and invites some excellent teachers from schools to form the Maker Teacher team, design different themed activities, and make the open day activity attractive.

This month, the youth activity center will launch two activities, "Human Body Induction Billboard" and "Making Horizontal Bar Throwing Robot." Students can follow Shanghai Science and Technology Art Education Center's official WeChat account for registration.

The "Archeological City, Reading Civilization" photography summer camp allows students to explore historical buildings, understand the cultural significance behind them, and capture unique images of these structures.

The camp features three different routes that highlight architectural features from different periods. The first route takes students through Sheshan National Forest Park, where they will encounter sites such as the Xiudaozhe Pagoda from the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), the Sheshan Catholic Church and the Sheshan Observatory, where over 7,000 precious astronomical photos have been taken over the last century.

The second route is through Fangta Park, which includes the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) stone wall, and a pagoda from the Northern Song Dynasty, as well as the only surviving Mazu Temple site in Shanghai, Tianfei Palace.

The third route leads to Zuibaichi Park, the oldest of the five classical Jiangnan gardens in Shanghai, with more than 900 years of history and many historic sites, as well as artistic stone carvings.