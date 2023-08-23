﻿
Summer classes engage Meilong primary school students during vacation

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  15:33 UTC+8, 2023-08-23
Summer classes offered by a group of volunteers have been enriching the vacation for kids as well as removing the caretaker dilemma for working parents during the summer vacation.
Ti Gong

Peking Opera was on a list of summer classes held in Meilong Town.

Peking Opera was on a list of summer classes held in Meilong Town, which has been well-received by primary school students.

Summer classes in Shanghai offered by a group of volunteers have been enriching the vacation lives of kids as well as removing the care-taking dilemma for working parents during their children's summer vacation.

"Do you know what the characters with white, black and red faces in Peking Opera stand for?" asked Huang Qingxin, a Peking Opera actor from the Shanghai Theater Academy affiliated theater school, who was interacting with students in summer classes at Meilong Central Primary School. "Could you tell whether I am playing a scholarly role or a martial role based on my movements?"

The one with the red face is Guan Yu from "The Romance of Three Kingdoms" and the one with the three eyes is Yang Jian from "The Creation of Gods," the students responded.

Huang also introduced the typical stage movements and postures of Peking Opera to the students.

Ti Gong

Primary school students learn Peking Opera gestures.

The lesson was co-launched by the Meilong youth league committee and the Shanghai Theater Academy affiliated theater school.

"We hope the lesson will be an introduction to Peking Opera for children and will further engage them to want to know more about it," Huang said.

In addition to Peking Opera, students in Meilong learned film appreciation, chess, dancing and painting during summer classes.

In its first phase, Meilong opened four summer class venues, and recruited 120 primary school students from grades 1-5.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
