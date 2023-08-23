China's first urban alpaca ranch attracts visitors with magic healing power

Wild Wide World is the first urban alpaca-themed experience ranch in China, where visitors can experience the magical healing power of the gentle and friendly animals.

Ti Gong

Alpacas are loved by many people for their cute and adorable appearance, as well as their gentle and friendly nature. But few in the country have observed groups of alpacas playing around them. This is now possible with the first urban alpaca-themed ranch in China open on Chongming Island.



At Wild Wide World, a group of wooly alpacas leisurely stroll and forage in vast grassland, a scene making visitors feel particularly restful.

The animals look like black, white and brown fluffy balls from afar, with varying shades and patterns upon closer inspection.

Due to their recently trimmed wool, this group of South American "mythical beasts" have an extra touch of humor added to their lazy and elegant appearance, making them even more lovable.

Inen Vai, a healing master from one of the alpacas' home countries of Peru, said Chongming is an ideal destination to get closer to Mother Nature. The alpacas here will help visitors escape the hustle and bustle of their lives, and the gentle herd are an excellent means of spiritual healing.

Wild Wide World in Jianshe Town covers 10 hectares. The park maintains the largest alpaca breeding base in China in Sunit Left Banner, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Last year, the first batch of 50 alpacas arrived in Chongming. After several months of adjustment, they now have gradually adapted to the environment here. In the future, more alpacas will be brought to the island.

"Chongming is a world-class ecological island with unparalleled ecological resources, and the environment here is very suitable for alpacas," said a rancher of Wild Wide World.

Three alpaca babies were born in early June. With the assistance of veterinary experts, the Cria, the name given to alpaca babies, could walk independently from the day they were born. They are currently healthy, energetic, and very friendly to people.

The successful breeding in Chongming overcame unfavorable conditions of high temperatures and humidity, marking that this branch of the alpaca family has adapted to the Chongming environment.

Another five pregnant alpacas are waiting to give birth.

Alpacas live in high-altitude areas, with soft, curly wool that provides them with natural warmth in winter. In summer, their natural wool does not dissipate heat, which can easily lead to heat stroke.

Therefore, every year before the summer heat begins, the ranch staff shear the wool of the alpacas. During the shearing process, they also conduct a comprehensive examination of the alpacas, including the condition of their skin, teeth, toes and limbs, and promptly treat any abnormalities found.

Industrial chain

Besides the breeding of alpacas, Wild Wide World strives to create an industry chain for alpacas, including tourism experiences with healing themes and sales of high-end fiber products.

Alpacas have fine, soft, luxury-grade high-quality fiber that has a better feeling than sheep's wool, and also has better insulation and firmness, with 22 natural colors available.

An adult alpaca produces approximately 3-5 kilograms of fiber each year. The alpaca fiber collected from this ranch will be divided and used for different purposes.

The world's alpaca fiber production is about 7,000 tons per year.

If you go:

Address: 2179 Beiyan Highway, Jianshe Town, Chongming District



Operation hours: 9am-6:30pm

Book in advance through WeChat account "上海自然卷卷牧野"