Family farm offers relaxation in a rustic setting

  10:54 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0
Family farm Shanghe Dongshe, in the Yuhaitang Scenic Area of Sanxing Town, has opened recreational facilities including a cafe and a multifunctional studio.
A bird's-eye view of the Shanghe Dongshe family farm

Imagine standing on a scorching summer day, holding a cup of bitterweed coffee as a breeze blows through your hair and cools your face, enjoying the tranquility of nature in the plants and rice paddies and becoming as one with the fresh and elegant rural scenery.

Set beside the traditional rice paddies of Sanxing Town in Chongming District, family farm Shanghe Dongshe recently opened recreational facilities including a cafe where coffee flavored from the farm crops is offered, and a multifunctional studio.

Shanghe Dongshe is in the Yuhaitang Scenic Area of Sanxing Town and the entire complex is filled with a rustic atmosphere.

Shanghe Dongshe literally means a cave-shaped house in the field, with bamboo as the main decoration and building material, showcasing the original ecological style of Chongming while integrating the scenery of rice paddies, and delivering guests a warm and comfortable feeling.

Cave-shaped houses feature at the Shanghe Dongshe complex

The farm spans about 1,000 square meters. The newly opened multifunctional studio and conference room are suitable to host culture-themed activities, forums, and other events.

A newly created colorful rice paddy "painting" has also attracted many visitors. The viewing period for the "painting," made of paddies planted in rice of different varieties and colors, will last until late October.

The colorful rice paddy "painting"

In the future, agricultural experience activities such as fishing, catching shrimps, and harvesting rice will be added to the selection.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
