﻿
Feature / District

Foreigners indulge in culinary adventures

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  16:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0
A group of foreigners from Germany, Spain and Australia learned how to make smashed cucumber and stir-fried shredded pork with vegetables at a Chinese cooking class in Minhang.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  16:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-23       0

A group of foreigners from Germany, Spain and Australia learned how to make smashed cucumber and stir-fried shredded pork with vegetables at a Chinese cooking class at the International Community Center in Huacao Town. They bought the essentials needed for the class from the Zhuzhai Wet Market. The center also provided lessons in tai chi, calligraphy and the art of making tea. Huacao, which has 13 international communities, has almost 9,600 foreign residents from 78 countries and regions, making it a diverse and multicultural community.

Foreigners indulge in culinary adventures
Ti Gong

Foreigners do shopping

Foreigners indulge in culinary adventures
Ti Gong

Foreigners return with their goods from a wet market.

Foreigners indulge in culinary adventures
Ti Gong

Foreigners try to smash cucumber.

Foreigners indulge in culinary adventures
Ti Gong

Foreigners fry eggs.

Foreigners indulge in culinary adventures

Foreigners make stir-fried shredded pork with vegetables.

Foreigners indulge in culinary adventures
Ti Gong

They accomplished making the smashed cucumber and stir-fried shredded pork with vegetables.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     