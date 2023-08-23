Foreigners indulge in culinary adventures

A group of foreigners from Germany, Spain and Australia learned how to make smashed cucumber and stir-fried shredded pork with vegetables at a Chinese cooking class at the International Community Center in Huacao Town. They bought the essentials needed for the class from the Zhuzhai Wet Market. The center also provided lessons in tai chi, calligraphy and the art of making tea. Huacao, which has 13 international communities, has almost 9,600 foreign residents from 78 countries and regions, making it a diverse and multicultural community.

