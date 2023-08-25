﻿
Feature / District

Pocket parks add greenery to meet recreation needs of locals

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
In recent years, Yingpu Subdistrict in Qingpu has beefed up the construction and maintenance of pocket parks to satisfy the demands of residents, and increase their happiness.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0

Green is a soothing color amidst the concrete jungle of urban areas. However, in cities like Shanghai, the landscape can be unforgiving when it comes to space for city parks.

One solution to this issue is pocket parks — little oases carved out of nooks and crannies where vacant land still exists. Pocket parks are welcoming in every season.

In recent years, the Yingpu Subdistrict in Qingpu has continued its urban renewal efforts and has invested in the construction and maintenance of pocket parks to satisfy the demands of residents for strolling, fitness and flower appreciation.

The Rose Garden at the intersection of Caoying Road and Haiying Road is the biggest pocket park open to the public in the subdistrict.

It features roses and other flowers such as magnolias. With lush greenery, it offers a cool option for residents in the heat of summer.

The name of another pocket park, Shangshan Square, originated from the proverb “The highest goodness is like water” in “Daodejing,” or “Tao Te Ching,” a Chinese classic text written around 400 BC.

The bridge of the square was formed by three hollow domes and it has become a popular landmark in the subdistrict. There is also a musical fountain in the square.

Ruxin Park, meanwhile, is a good place for children to visit as there is a slide and swings.

In the past, there was nothing at the site except high weeds and sludge. Now, it features lush greenery along the river and a pavilion where people can take a break and chat.

“It only takes me five minutes to walk to the park, and I take a stroll with my husband at the park often,” said a resident surnamed Xu. “The park is small, but it significantly lifts our feelings of happiness.”

Another pocket park on Shengli Road maintains its original cedar, pine, and camphor trees and is equipped with chairs for relaxation. Foliage plants including red maple and crape myrtle add a splash of color to the park.

Pocket parks add greenery to meet recreation needs of locals
Yang Jiahuan

Children play on a swing in the north area of Meixiang Park.

The Color Park near Qingzhao and Dianpu roads has a pavilion, a scenery appreciation platform and an exercise track, while Meixiang Park comprises two areas with rest stations, exercise facilities and children’s playgrounds.

Pocket parks of various sizes and diverse seasonal views have brightened and enriched residents’ lives.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Gree
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     