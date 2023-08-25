Pocket parks add greenery to meet recreation needs of locals

In recent years, Yingpu Subdistrict in Qingpu has beefed up the construction and maintenance of pocket parks to satisfy the demands of residents, and increase their happiness.

Green is a soothing color amidst the concrete jungle of urban areas. However, in cities like Shanghai, the landscape can be unforgiving when it comes to space for city parks.

One solution to this issue is pocket parks — little oases carved out of nooks and crannies where vacant land still exists. Pocket parks are welcoming in every season.

In recent years, the Yingpu Subdistrict in Qingpu has continued its urban renewal efforts and has invested in the construction and maintenance of pocket parks to satisfy the demands of residents for strolling, fitness and flower appreciation.

The Rose Garden at the intersection of Caoying Road and Haiying Road is the biggest pocket park open to the public in the subdistrict.

It features roses and other flowers such as magnolias. With lush greenery, it offers a cool option for residents in the heat of summer.

The name of another pocket park, Shangshan Square, originated from the proverb “The highest goodness is like water” in “Daodejing,” or “Tao Te Ching,” a Chinese classic text written around 400 BC.

The bridge of the square was formed by three hollow domes and it has become a popular landmark in the subdistrict. There is also a musical fountain in the square.

Ruxin Park, meanwhile, is a good place for children to visit as there is a slide and swings.

In the past, there was nothing at the site except high weeds and sludge. Now, it features lush greenery along the river and a pavilion where people can take a break and chat.

“It only takes me five minutes to walk to the park, and I take a stroll with my husband at the park often,” said a resident surnamed Xu. “The park is small, but it significantly lifts our feelings of happiness.”

Another pocket park on Shengli Road maintains its original cedar, pine, and camphor trees and is equipped with chairs for relaxation. Foliage plants including red maple and crape myrtle add a splash of color to the park.

Yang Jiahuan

The Color Park near Qingzhao and Dianpu roads has a pavilion, a scenery appreciation platform and an exercise track, while Meixiang Park comprises two areas with rest stations, exercise facilities and children’s playgrounds.

Pocket parks of various sizes and diverse seasonal views have brightened and enriched residents’ lives.