Jing'an continues to lead in general public budget revenue

For the seventh year in a row, Jing’an has led all other downtown districts in general public budget revenue. The district is capitalizing on its international reputation as an exemplary international downtown district to better meet residents’ desire for a high quality of life.



Jing’an District Party Secretary Yu Yong shared these goals during a press conference on September 19.

Yu claimed that the district’s planned growth in seven areas — science and innovation momentum, the caliber of attracted investment, the capacity of the headquarters economy, the efficiency of key industries, output per unit of land, development of important projects, and service efficiency — demonstrates consistent progress in recent years in terms of economic capacity and density.

Last year, the district’s general public budget revenue was 27.9 billion yuan (US$3.8 billion), the highest of any downtown district.

Jing’an, as a downtown district, has consistently been at the forefront of development in the city, carving out a distinct path to high-quality development with distinct Jing’an characteristics.

The district’s advantage in commercial real estate continues to grow as a result of its prime downtown location.

With the district envisioning its future office building layout on a new pattern in view of congregations in terms of region, industries, enterprises, and functions, it is predicted that the number of yiyuan lou, or buildings capable of contributing annual taxes in excess of 100 million yuan, will exceed 100 during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

Plaza 66 on Nanjing Road W. became the city’s first office building to contribute 10 billion yuan in taxes in 2021. The number of yiyuan lou in the district had reached 82 by the end of last year.

In addition, the district is home to more than 70 percent of the top 100 global brands and has led downtown districts in total retail sales of social consumer products for three consecutive years.

One of the city’s premier retail areas, Nanjing Road W, for example, is home to over 2,000 well-known domestic and international brands.

Retail sales in this shopping zone alone exceeded 80 billion yuan last year, and they could reach 100 billion yuan under the district’s ambitious 14th Five-Year Plan. By then, the business circle in this region would have established itself as a landmark business circle with global prestige.

In addition to 10 R&D centers with foreign investment, the district is home to the headquarters of 120 multinational corporations, 23 private businesses, and 14 trade corporations.

The district is making a concerted effort to attract internationally competitive high-end service providers and international economic organizations in order to facilitate domestic companies’ access to the global market and project their influence.

According to statistics, the number of global high-end specialized service entities in Jing’an has increased to 43, accounting for roughly one-third of the total in the city, with the weight of the service economy accounting for more than 96 percent.

The district’s vision for future development will emphasize both “attracting investment” and “going out.”

In order to evolve into an import trade hub with high momentum, strong power to radiate its influence, and considerable international competitiveness, Jing’an is attempting to create a “quality imported goods demonstration zone” throughout the district as part of the in-depth implementation of its plan for global service-providing businesses and the action plan for beefing up the presence of corporate headquarters.

It also aspires to be a testing ground for innovative new import trading systems.

The ultimate goal of all development is to improve people’s well-being. According to Yu, the district will make every effort to redevelop its dilapidated old areas and address issues affecting senior citizens and children, including improved coordination between medical care and elderly care for seniors and improved daycare services for children.

Of the 47 sporadically scattered rundown neighborhoods left undeveloped by the 13th Five-Year Plan, 31 are already in the process of being renovated, and roughly half of all shanty buildings in the district are being renovated as well. All of these measures would result in a steady improvement in people’s quality of life.

The Zhangyuan project, a landmark development demonstrating the city’s ever-present willingness to reinvent and renew itself, is the most advanced, with its west wing already open to the public.

In carrying out this landmark project, the district has strictly adhered to the principle of “primarily about protection, quintessentially about culture, and fundamentally about human beings.”

The district has been planning a project of the century, a project par excellence where quality space would be extracted with high-level protection.

Hopefully, the injection of new momentum will go a long way toward making the project a new landmark for the city.

Jing’an will strive to be a model of Chinese-style modernization by improving the city’s appeal to businesspeople, residents, and tourists. This will be accomplished by concentrating on four zones, each with four core functions, and emphasizing urban renewal.

The four zones are Nanjing Road W, Suhe Bay, Daning, and Shibei, where 4.5 million square meters of premium CBD will be developed.

Of course, everything will be conceived in light of the highest standards, the highest level, and ongoing reforms on a cutting-edge experimental basis.