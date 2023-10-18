District accelerating efforts to build 'zero waste city'

Songjiang is intensifying its efforts to build a "zero waste city" by focusing on reducing solid waste at its source, promoting resource utilization, and ensuring safe disposal.

Songjiang District is intensifying its efforts to build a "zero waste city" by focusing on reducing solid waste at its source, promoting resource utilization and ensuring safe disposal.

Comprehensive strategies and targeted actions have been implemented to advance this ambitious project.

The concept of a "zero waste city" is guided by innovative development principles and aims to minimize landfill waste while reducing the environmental impact of solid waste to the lowest possible level.

According to the district's environmental protection authority's research team, Songjiang has been proactively engaged in implementing "zero waste" construction.

Ti Gong

This implementation plan encompasses 17 categories of "zero waste," including waste-free factories and waste-free offices, with a goal to establish 30 exemplary "zero waste sites" by the end of 2023.

By the end of 2024, the aim is to have at least 90 such exemplary sites in place, with the aspiration to reach a minimum of 180 by the end of 2025.

"The challenges in the construction of 'zero waste city' primarily manifest in the difficulties faced in solid waste handling and disposal," said Li Ruixia, director of Songjiang's solid waste management station.

"Therefore, one of the main tasks is to elevate the level of solid waste management that encompasses source reduction, classification recycling, resource utilization and safe disposal."

Take Shanghai Huanyi Waste Material Recycling Co Ltd as an example. The company's environmental impact assessment, which is planning to begin official operations next month, is expected to be able to recycle approximately 15,000 tons of general industrial solid waste every year. This will significantly reduce the incineration disposal volume of solid waste in the district.