Shanghai Red House Hospital opens a branch in Zhujiajiao Town

Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital opened a branch in Qingpu District to provide high-quality, convenient service to residents of the Yangtze River Delta.

Zhou Yucheng

Fudan University’s Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital, often known as the Shanghai Red House Hospital, opened a branch in Qingpu District in late September to provide rural and Yangtze River Delta inhabitants with high-quality, convenient care.

This 500-bed facility in Zhujiajiao Town is the first city-level maternity hospital in the Yangtze River Delta integration demonstration zone, consisting of Shanghai’s Qingpu, Jiangsu’s Suzhou Wujiang District and Zhejiang’s Jiashan County.

The new high-end hospital provides medical care, education, research, and women’s and children’s care. New patient services include after-birth rehabilitation.

The hospital is at the intersection of Putai Road and Dianshan Lake Avenue. Construction began in August 2019 and ended in April of this year.

Since its trial operation on August 28, the hospital has treated over 1,300 patients from Shanghai and neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.