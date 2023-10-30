﻿
Hongqiao international hub gets a new hotel

Ahead of the CIIE next month, a new hotel has opened in the Hongqiao international hub, which is projected to become a new landmark in the area.
Hongqiao international hub gets a new hotel

Golden Tulip Shanghai Hongqiao Yankuang

A new hotel opened in the Hongqiao International Open Hub. Named the Golden Tulip Shanghai Hongqiao Yankuang, the development is projected to become a new landmark in the West Hongqiao Business District and inject new vigor into the district’s convention and exhibition industry.

As Qingpu houses the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, it has drawn numerous foreign and local hospitality brand chains to the area.

The Golden Tulip hotel chain, which originated in the Netherlands and flourished in France, has approximately 30 hotels in China. The Golden Tulip Shanghai Hongqiao Yankuang is the first global flagship hotel of Golden Tulip after an upgrading of the brand.

It is located approximately 3.5km from the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai, 6km from the Hongqiao Railway Station, and 6.5km from Hongqiao Airport’s Terminal 2.

It is close to the Metro Line 17 and can provide high-quality and diverse services for the Hongqiao CBD’s convention and exposition, as well as various business activities.

The hotel has 209 rooms and luxury suites, six multi-functional halls, a 400sqm grand ballroom, a 1,500sqm rooftop garden, a bar and restaurant, 24-hour self-service laundry and a 24-hour fitness facility.

The hotel uses face recognition technology to provide a safe and convenient stay. Guests can manage the curtain and room temperature using an intelligent system. The hotel has a friendly atmosphere, and its restaurant offers both Chinese and Western cuisines.

With the 6th China International Import Expo close by, the hotel is preparing to welcome visitors.

It will arrange shuttle buses back and forth from the National Exhibition and Convention Center of Shanghai during the CIIE to meet the varied demands of its guests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
