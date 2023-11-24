Jiading accelerates government-subsidized rental housing projects

Government-subsidized rental housing plays a vital role in the pursuit of sustainable urban development, and Jiading is poised to expedite related projects.

A total of 5,930 affordable rental housing units have been delivered so far this year in suburban Jiading District, far exceeding the district’s annual target of 2,827 units, according to the district’s housing administration bureau.

In terms of new supply, 9,434 units of affordable rental housing units have been planned, also surpassing the district’s target of 9,315 units set earlier for the year.

Notably, two new projects — Jiahe Xinyuan and Chengfang Jingjia — have been released into the market.

Jiahe Xinyuan, comprising six buildings, has a total of 1,120 rooms ranging from 52 to 120 square meters and spanning across one to four bedrooms. Chengfang Jingjia, a three-building complex, has 458 keys in total with units ranging from 39 to 96 square meters and spanning from one to three bedrooms.

Both are furnished apartments equipped with a separate kitchen and bathroom, as well as a dining table set, sofa, bed and wardrobe.

Construction on more projects of this kind — one in Anting Town, three in Juyuan New Area, one each in Zhenxin and Xincheng Road subdistricts — are in full swing right now. Upon completion, some 6,600 units in total will be delivered to the market, according to the housing administration bureau.

Jiading aims to deliver a total of 23,000 affordable rental units to the market during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). By now, some 21,300 units have already been delivered.