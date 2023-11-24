Investment projects in Jiading worth US$1.6 billion signed at CIIE

The 34 projects signed during the 6th China International Import Expo cover fields such as the ”new four modernizations" of automotives.

Thirty-four projects involving total investment in Jiading District of approximately 11.8 billion yuan (US$1.6 billion) were signed during the 6th China International Import Expo.

These projects cover fields such as the “new four modernizations” of automotives (electrification, the Internet of Things, intellectualization and sharing), and smart manufacturing.

They will further integrate into Jiading’s “3+1” industrial planning scheme (“new four modernizations” of the auto industry, high-performance medical equipment and precision medical industry, intelligent sensors and IoT, plus online new economy), create new advantages for the development of Jiading’s 100-billion-yuan level industry, and inject new momentum into the suburban district’s future growth.

“Jiading District is focusing on main development areas such as North Hongqiao and Jiading New City to further attract overseas investment and the commission will offer support to help more high-quality enterprises to settle or deepen their roots in Jiading to inject new vitality into its economic development,” Zhang Ying, deputy director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, said at the contract signing ceremony.

Zhang Min, director of the Investment Promotion Service Center in Jiading, introduced the investment environment in Jiading District during the event, which was attended by representatives from 16 of the 34 projects.

The global strategic partners scheme is one of the important measures to innovate investment methods and expand investment channels in Jiading. Since the scheme’s launch in 2022, more than 20 enterprises and institutions have been invited to become global strategic partners of Jiading, making significant contributions to the investment promotion in the district.

From January to September this year, the industrial output of businesses in Jiading with an annual income exceeding 20 million yuan reached 316.02 billion yuan, ranking first among all suburban districts.

Among them, the output value of strategic new emerging industries reached 110.31 billion yuan, accounting for 34.9 percent of the district’s total, an increase of 7.7 percentage points compared to the end of last year. The total output of Jiading’s three 100-billion-yuan level industries reached 152.81 billion yuan during the first nine months, while the total output of online new economy stood at 244.6 billion yuan.