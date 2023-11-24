Feature / District

Investment projects in Jiading worth US$1.6 billion signed at CIIE

Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0
The 34 projects signed during the 6th China International Import Expo cover fields such as the ”new four modernizations" of automotives.
Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-11-27       0

Thirty-four projects involving total investment in Jiading District of approximately 11.8 billion yuan (US$1.6 billion) were signed during the 6th China International Import Expo.

These projects cover fields such as the “new four modernizations” of automotives (electrification, the Internet of Things, intellectualization and sharing), and smart manufacturing.

They will further integrate into Jiading’s “3+1” industrial planning scheme (“new four modernizations” of the auto industry, high-performance medical equipment and precision medical industry, intelligent sensors and IoT, plus online new economy), create new advantages for the development of Jiading’s 100-billion-yuan level industry, and inject new momentum into the suburban district’s future growth.

“Jiading District is focusing on main development areas such as North Hongqiao and Jiading New City to further attract overseas investment and the commission will offer support to help more high-quality enterprises to settle or deepen their roots in Jiading to inject new vitality into its economic development,” Zhang Ying, deputy director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, said at the contract signing ceremony.

Zhang Min, director of the Investment Promotion Service Center in Jiading, introduced the investment environment in Jiading District during the event, which was attended by representatives from 16 of the 34 projects.

The global strategic partners scheme is one of the important measures to innovate investment methods and expand investment channels in Jiading. Since the scheme’s launch in 2022, more than 20 enterprises and institutions have been invited to become global strategic partners of Jiading, making significant contributions to the investment promotion in the district.

From January to September this year, the industrial output of businesses in Jiading with an annual income exceeding 20 million yuan reached 316.02 billion yuan, ranking first among all suburban districts.

Among them, the output value of strategic new emerging industries reached 110.31 billion yuan, accounting for 34.9 percent of the district’s total, an increase of 7.7 percentage points compared to the end of last year. The total output of Jiading’s three 100-billion-yuan level industries reached 152.81 billion yuan during the first nine months, while the total output of online new economy stood at 244.6 billion yuan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Zhang Ying
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     