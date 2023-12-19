Pudong advances plan to be hub for Silk Road e-commerce

Pudong New Area has released its Action Plan for Promoting the Construction of the Pilot Zone for Silk Road E-commerce Cooperation.

Pudong New Area has released its Action Plan for Promoting the Construction of the Pilot Zone for Silk Road E-commerce Cooperation, which includes measures to promote cross-border data flow, implement trade facilitation measures, pilot trade digitization measures, and accelerate the construction of the central functional area of the Pilot Zone for Silk Road E-commerce Cooperation.

According to the plan, by 2025, Pudong is scheduled to complete a comprehensive service system of Silk Road E-commerce, and create the central functional area of the Silk Road E-commerce cooperation pilot zone with high standards, so as to promote the co-construction with "Belt and Road Initiative" countries to further promote trade cooperation through e-commerce.

In October of this year, the State Council approved the plan to create a pilot zone for Silk Road E-commerce Cooperation in Shanghai, and clarified the creation of a central functional zone in the customs special supervision area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

"According to the latest released 'Action Plan,' Pudong New Area will focus on implementing a series of measures in areas such as pioneering institutional opening measures, building highly functional platform carriers, and the aggregation of enterprise," said Lin Tingjun, director of the Pudong New Area Commerce Commission.

"For instance, Pudong New Area will promote cooperation between the Shanghai Cross-border E-commerce Public Service Platform and the Electronic World Trade Platform, build data exchange channels for transaction payments and trade logistics, and promote two-way authentication of customs clearance data," Lin said.

In addition, the action plan proposes to implement trade facilitation measures in Pudong. In the process of promoting information sharing and interconnection among partner countries through the single window of international trade, Pudong seeks to take the lead in implementing trade facilitation measures such as "one order, two reports" in the central functional area, and deeply implement the "list approval, summary declaration" method to cope with export customs declaration business.

Currently, Pudong is promoting the construction of the Silk Road E-commerce national pavilions. The Action Plan specifies that by 2025, there will be over 20 national pavilions and commodity centers.

Pudong will also establish a "China Good Goods Museum," continuously introduce high-quality product displays and sales, and do a superior job in the spatial layout of the national museum landing, further improving the comprehensive service level and operational level.