An alliance for vocational education and industry development

The Jiading government and Shanghai Open University formed a strategic partnership on November 10. As part of the government-college alliance, the Shanghai Open University School of Automotive Industry was officially inaugurated.

Zhou Yaming, director of the Shanghai Education Commission, Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading District, and Lou Junjiang, Party secretary of Shanghai Open University, attended the signing ceremony and delivered speeches. Gao Xiang, director of Jiading District, and Jia Wei, president of Shanghai Open University, signed the cooperation framework agreement.

A college-enterprise cooperation agreement was also signed between Shanghai Open University and Shanghai International Automobile City, with eight companies designated as training bases under the scheme.

The School of Automotive Industry will forge close ties with industry-leading enterprises, research institutions and district government departments, providing skills training and vocational education for both auto firm employees and fresh graduates of vocational colleges.

With a focus on “intelligent connected and new-energy vehicles,” the newly formed school will offer tailored majors and curriculums, and develop training courses for industry certification projects.

By working with Shanghai Open University, Jiading aims to build a high-quality talent pool to accelerate innovation and further boost the development of the auto industry, said Lu, Party secretary of Jiading.