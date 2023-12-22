Feature / District

An alliance for vocational education and industry development

Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
As part of the alliance between Jiading District government and Shanghai Open University, the Shanghai Open University School of Automotive Industry was officially inaugurated.
Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0

The Jiading government and Shanghai Open University formed a strategic partnership on November 10. As part of the government-college alliance, the Shanghai Open University School of Automotive Industry was officially inaugurated.

Zhou Yaming, director of the Shanghai Education Commission, Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading District, and Lou Junjiang, Party secretary of Shanghai Open University, attended the signing ceremony and delivered speeches. Gao Xiang, director of Jiading District, and Jia Wei, president of Shanghai Open University, signed the cooperation framework agreement.

A college-enterprise cooperation agreement was also signed between Shanghai Open University and Shanghai International Automobile City, with eight companies designated as training bases under the scheme.

The School of Automotive Industry will forge close ties with industry-leading enterprises, research institutions and district government departments, providing skills training and vocational education for both auto firm employees and fresh graduates of vocational colleges.

With a focus on “intelligent connected and new-energy vehicles,” the newly formed school will offer tailored majors and curriculums, and develop training courses for industry certification projects.

By working with Shanghai Open University, Jiading aims to build a high-quality talent pool to accelerate innovation and further boost the development of the auto industry, said Lu, Party secretary of Jiading.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     