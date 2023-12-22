Feature / District

Expansion of Renji Hospital's Jiading unit begins

Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
The restoration and expansion of the Jiading branch of Renji Hospital have begun.
Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-25       0
Expansion of Renji Hospital's Jiading unit begins

The Jiading District Central Hospital’s renovation and expansion project commenced with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The renovation and expansion of the Jiading branch of Renji Hospital (Jiading District Central Hospital) began on December 12.

The proposed comprehensive renovation and expansion project includes the construction of a surgical building, a general rehabilitation inpatient building, an infectious disease building, and a general service hall, encompassing 83,099 square meters above ground.

After completion, the hospital will have a total floor area of 258,000 square meters and 1,300 beds. The district government approved the project in February, which is scheduled to conclude by 2030, incurring a total expenditure of 2.218 billion yuan (US$310 million).

“The project will improve the hospital’s infrastructure and better integrate Renji Hospital and Jiading ’s healthcare systems, providing higher-quality medical services to Jiading residents,” said Renji Hospital chief expert Di Wen.

The expansion will also help consolidate the hospital’s overall strength.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     