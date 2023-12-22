Expansion of Renji Hospital's Jiading unit begins

The restoration and expansion of the Jiading branch of Renji Hospital have begun.

The renovation and expansion of the Jiading branch of Renji Hospital (Jiading District Central Hospital) began on December 12.

The proposed comprehensive renovation and expansion project includes the construction of a surgical building, a general rehabilitation inpatient building, an infectious disease building, and a general service hall, encompassing 83,099 square meters above ground.

After completion, the hospital will have a total floor area of 258,000 square meters and 1,300 beds. The district government approved the project in February, which is scheduled to conclude by 2030, incurring a total expenditure of 2.218 billion yuan (US$310 million).

“The project will improve the hospital’s infrastructure and better integrate Renji Hospital and Jiading ’s healthcare systems, providing higher-quality medical services to Jiading residents,” said Renji Hospital chief expert Di Wen.

The expansion will also help consolidate the hospital’s overall strength.