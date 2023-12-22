Feature / District

Sci-tech innovation community seeks global support

The Lingang Jiading Science and Technology City is located in the core area of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Open Hub, with a planned area of 2.75 square kilometers.
The Lingang Jiading Science and Technology City plans to collaborate with various parties to jointly create an international science and technology innovation industry community.

An artistic rendition of the Lingang Jiading Science and Technology City.

The Lingang Jiading Science and Technology City is located in the core area of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Open Hub, with a planned area of some 2.75 square kilometers.

The science and technology city focuses on “Life and Technology,” and adheres to the concept of green and low-carbon development. The first phase is under construction and expected to be completed by 2024.

“Our initial phase covers an area of 5.2 hectares, with an estimated total construction area of about 230,000 square meters,” said Yang Cheng, deputy director of the industrial development department of Shanghai Lingang Jiading Science and Technology City Economic Development Co Ltd.

“The project will see structural topping-out by the end of this year and it is set to be completed and delivered in September next year. Overall capacity building area will be around 156,000 square meters above ground, and we plan to introduce more than 150 enterprises and over 3,000 industrial professionals,” Yang said.

At present, the science and technology city has designed three incubators and a public service platform for the three key industries of smart manufacturing, life and health, and an online new economy.

