Jiading Archives unveils new building, partnership deal

The new building of Jiading Archives was officially unveiled on November 27.

The 24,319-square-meter development at 116 Jiajian Highway has six exhibition halls and several archival storage rooms. There are 610,000 volumes of archival material here.

Shanghai Archives curator Xu Weiwan, Wang Yumei, director of the Office of Shanghai Chronicles, Jiading District Party secretary Lu Fangzhou, and deputy Party secretary and director Gao Xiang attended the opening ceremony.

It took three years to complete the construction of the archives building.

After relocation, it will integrate document retrieval, exhibitions, historical study, lectures, social, and other functions using digital, shared and intelligent management.

It will also function as a public meeting place and be a new cultural landmark that preserves the local memories of historical value.

On the same day, the Jiading Archives, the Shanghai University School of Cultural Heritage and Information Management, and Shanghai Macrowing, a software technology firm, inked a partnership agreement.

The three parties will collaborate on academic research, discipline construction and staff training under an arrangement.

The inauguration ceremony also coincided with a series of historical and cultural exhibitions such as a display room on Yu Guangyuan (1915-2013), a well-known Chinese economist whose family has deep roots in Jiading. His daughter, Yu Xiaodong, donated a collection of her father’s valuable photographs, literary works, and everyday objects.