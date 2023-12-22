MAX Science and Technology Park opens in Jiangqiao Town

Tasked with the main functions of 'headquarters plus R&D center,' the park will focus on international and smart healthcare, artificial intelligence, and the exhibition economy.

Li Huacheng

The MAX Science and Technology Park opened in Jiangqiao Town on November 20.

Tasked with the main functions of “headquarters plus R&D center,” the park will focus on international healthcare, smart healthcare, artificial intelligence and the exhibition economy. It will also feature a series of research institutes to fully leverage the advantages of North Hongqiao’s location, talent and resources, create an emerging industry headquarters cluster, and become a new calling card of North Hongqiao’s influential headquarters economy.

With investment of about 300 million yuan (US$42.1 million) and a construction area of 33,600 square meters, the park plans to construct two research and development office headquarters equipped with industrial support facilities such as a sunken commercial square and a multimedia conference center.

Thirty-nine percent of the space in the park has been leased out and cooperation intents have been agreed with many businesses. About 20 companies have settled in the park.

The park aims at introducing company headquarters in industries such as biopharmaceuticals, new energy, new materials, and smart manufacturing, providing an international communication platform for enterprises and talented people, and attracting even more startups and innovations.

Several biopharmaceutical companies have already expressed interest in establishing headquarters in the park, which is offering assistance to facilitate the process.

As one of the “dual engines” for the construction of a modern new town in Jiading, North Hongqiao Business District has focused on benchmark projects and attracting investment.

The Hongqiao Xinhui Headquarters Bay, where the MAX Science and Technology Park is located, covers a total area of 19 hectares and has a gross floor area of about 370,000 square meters. It consists of 23 plots and will be developed and constructed in three phases.

“At present, the Xinhui headquarters bay has gathered 13 industry-leading firms. In the future, we will introduce more innovation and headquarters economy enterprises to inject a continuous stream of new momentum into the development of North Hongqiao Business District,” said Zhao Huilian, deputy head of Jiangqiao Town.