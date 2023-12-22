SAIC Volkswagen marks 27 million vehicles from Anting factory

The ID.3 was the 26 millionth car produced by SAIC VolkswagenAnting in January, and the 27 millionth vehicle was again the ID.3.

SAIC Volkswagen’s 27 millionth vehicle — the 2024 all-new Fjord Blue ID.3 — rolled off the production line on November 27 at the SAIC Volkswagen Anting factory, making SAIC Volkswagen the first passenger car enterprise in China to reach cumulative production of 27 million vehicles.

In the second half of this year, ID.3 started a pure electric whirlwind at the price of 125,900 yuan (US$17,645), and drove the ID. series’ sales to exceed 10,000 units for four consecutive months, with 15,060 units sold in October alone, a year-on-year increase of 192 percent and also a new record in monthly delivery.

The ID. series has, until now, registered cumulative sales of over 180,000 vehicles, consistently ranking first in the joint venture new-energy market. SAIC Volkswagen also plans to launch ID.Next and other products, continuously optimizing the ID. series product matrix.

In addition to continuous innovation in products and services, SAIC Volkswagen has taken the initiative in recent years to interact with car owners and establish a warm connection with them.

This year, SAIC Volkswagen launched a series of creative activities such as “ID.Low Carbon Journey,” “ID.Run Running Together,” and “ID.Carnival,” to advocate sustainable lifestyles among car owners.