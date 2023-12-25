District policy helps attract overseas talent

Qingpu has continued to improve its talent policy, and the number of talent settling down in the district has increased by 81 percent this year.

Qingpu is attracting foreign talent with more open policies and a high-quality professional environment.

The district recently hosted the 2023 “Make Shanghai Your Home” talent exchange conference and the award ceremony for the 4th Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition for Overseas Talent.

The international entrepreneurship talent competition, which began in July, gathered nearly 300 programs covering areas such as telecommunications, technology and media, biomedicine, new energy, and new materials, all of which have strong competitive edges and enormous development potential.

About 10 programs were awarded winners of the competition and qualified for the global competition. Winning teams demonstrated their programs to investment firms.

In the past five years, Qingpu has continued to improve its talent policy and has attracted more than 200,000 professionals.

The number of talent settling in the district has increased by 81 percent year to date compared to the same period last year.

Overseas experts working in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone are eligible for juzhuzheng, the city’s temporary residency permit.

According to the district government, Qingpu will continue to focus on international talent with the goal of developing a world-class platform for professionals.