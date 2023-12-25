Feature / District

District policy helps attract overseas talent

Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-26       0
Qingpu has continued to improve its talent policy, and the number of talent settling down in the district has increased by 81 percent this year.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-12-26       0

Qingpu is attracting foreign talent with more open policies and a high-quality professional environment.

The district recently hosted the 2023 “Make Shanghai Your Home” talent exchange conference and the award ceremony for the 4th Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition for Overseas Talent.

The international entrepreneurship talent competition, which began in July, gathered nearly 300 programs covering areas such as telecommunications, technology and media, biomedicine, new energy, and new materials, all of which have strong competitive edges and enormous development potential.

About 10 programs were awarded winners of the competition and qualified for the global competition. Winning teams demonstrated their programs to investment firms.

In the past five years, Qingpu has continued to improve its talent policy and has attracted more than 200,000 professionals.

The number of talent settling in the district has increased by 81 percent year to date compared to the same period last year.

Overseas experts working in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone are eligible for juzhuzheng, the city’s temporary residency permit.

According to the district government, Qingpu will continue to focus on international talent with the goal of developing a world-class platform for professionals.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     