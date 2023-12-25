Feature / District

Pigeon's innovation in natal care and parenting

Qingpu District houses Pigeon, a leading Japanese platform with a world-leading assembly line and over 350 maternal and infant products that reach tens of thousands of families.
Shen Yifei

Pigeon milk bottles are specifically developed for newborns and toddlers.

As parenting methods continue to develop among young Chinese parents, they are more demanding in choosing high-quality maternal and infant products.

Qingpu District houses the plant of Pigeon, a leading Japanese platform for natal care and parenting.

The plant has a world-leading assembly line, and more than 350 maternal and infant products such as feeders and pacifiers are manufactured there to reach tens of thousands of families.

Safety, innovation and specialization are the decisive factors in the core competitiveness of brands in the market.

The plant is also responsible for innovative research and development. It boasts physics, chemical and microbiology laboratories, all of which implement the stringent Pigeon Quality Standard, from the procurement of raw materials to manufacturing and delivery.

Pigeon has researched and developed baby feeders for more than 70 years, with the aim of replicating the breastfeeding sensations. It has also developed babycare products targeting infants requiring special care, such as premature babies.

This year, the company launched the Pigeon Green Action Plan, promising to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
