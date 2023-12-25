Feature / District

Livestreaming attracts visitors to Junyan Leisure Agriculture Farm

Via livestreams of the farm in Huilong Village, Qingpu, viewers can see greenhouses filled with lettuces and red dragon fruit, which attract many to visit in person.
Zhu Yunxia

Farmers are using livestreaming to reach out to potential customers and tourists.

At the Junyan Leisure Agriculture Farm in Huilong Village, Qingpu, a livestreamer is interacting with followers online.

Via the stream, viewers see lines of greenhouses filled with green lettuces and red dragon fruit. A lawn that covers about 6,000 square meters is home to a selection of amusement facilities.

The farm comprises a horticultural planting center, a nursery, a vegetable processing center and a logistics delivery center. It offers planting, processing, delivery, sightseeing, tourism and education services.

It has 550 mu (36.6 hectares) planted in rice, 330 mu in vegetables, 50 mu in fruit, with another 100 mu set aside for other agriculture use.

The leisure farm also offers tour packages with brews and barbecue at night. Via livestreaming, it has increased its income and injected new vitality into the rural revitalization of the village.

“I introduce the changes and programs of the farm to fans, and learn their personalized and customized demands via the platform,” said Zhang Siyu, a livestreamer.

The farm also has a fishing area.

“I know the farm via livestreaming and drove here with my friends,” said a visitor surnamed Zhang.

Source: SHINE
