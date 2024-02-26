Government salutes outstanding staff and firms

In 2023, the district's GDP grew 5.5 percent from a year earlier, with its general public budget revenue rising 6.5 percent.

Gu Shunli

The Qingpu District government recently honored 100 outstanding companies and talented personnel who have made great contributions to its development over the past year.

Construction has commenced on the Square Hall and Water Courtyard, as well as the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Park. Furthermore, the global headquarters of China’s home appliance giant Midea and sports brand Anta have both seen the structural topping-out.

Construction of the Qingpu New City branch of the Zhongshan Hospital has been accelerated, and the Qingpu branch of Fudan University’s Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital went into operation last year.

Qingpu holds a prominent position in various sectors including retail, export, fixed-asset investment, and R&D investment. The digital, health, and commerce industries in Qingpu are experiencing rapid growth, while the software information sector and the fashion and beauty industries are also emerging strongly in the region.

The district’s development was sped up last year under joint efforts. In 2023, the district’s GDP grew 5.5 percent from a year earlier, with its general public budget revenue rising 6.5 percent.

The tax payment of its top 100 companies amounted to a record 15.36 billion yuan (US$2.1 billion), up 29.2 percent from 2022.

Xu Jian, Party secretary of the district, said the achievements relied on the wisdom and contributions of entrepreneurs and talented personnel, and the district government would further lift its talent service to provide strong momentum for future development.

The suburban district also unveiled a slew of preferential policies aimed at attracting talented personnel including housing purchases and rental subsidies for professionals.