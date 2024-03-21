Painting, calligraphy exhibition boosts cooperation between local museums

"The ink-wash painting and calligraphy since the Ming and Qing dynasties from the collection of Jiangsu Jianghai Museum" is showing at the Jiading Museum through June 16.

An exhibition showcasing the ink-wash painting and calligraphy from the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties from the collection of Jiangsu Jianghai Museum is currently on display at Jiading Museum until June 16.

Curated from a treasury of 2,000 pieces at the Jianghai Museum in Jiangsu Province, the exhibition features over 100 artworks.

Photos courtesy of Jiading Museum

The exhibition is articulated in four sections, namely “The wind from sea,” “The house of gold and stone,” “The height of temple,” and “The distance between lakes.”

The forms of the artworks on show vary from hanging scrolls, through fans to album pages. Most of the hanging scrolls are large.

Within this collection of ink-wash paintings and calligraphy, visitors can discover renowned figures from the Shanghai School such as Fei Danxu, Zhang Xiong, Wu Changshuo and Wang Geyi.

Additionally, the exhibition features prominent artists like Weng Tonghe, He Shaoji and Yang Xian, spanning from the late Qing Dynasty to the Republic of China (1912-1949).

Photos courtesy of Jiading Museum

These works on loan from the Jianghai Museum are precious cultural relics with high artistic value, covering a long historical period with a clear provenance.

They represent the highest level of the collection of calligraphy and painting in Haimen region and reflect the essence of the Jiangnan and Shanghai schools.

Through this exhibition, visitors can not only appreciate the charisma of the painting and calligraphy works of different schools in different periods, but also gain an in-depth understanding of the historical connotations of traditional Chinese painting and calligraphy.

Exhibit info:

Date: Through June 16 (closed on Mondays), 8:30am–5pm



Venue: Jiading Museum

Address: B1, 215 Bole Rd

博乐路215号