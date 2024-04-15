grass carp wontons: Recreate local delicacy in your home

A standout delicacy of Songjiang is Grass Carp Wontons, which combines the region's famed grass carp with the comforting embrace of wonton wrappers and is simple to make at home.

Songjiang boasts a rich culinary heritage with unique local flavors. One standout delicacy is Grass Carp Wontons, a dish that combines the region's famed grass carp with the comforting embrace of wonton wrappers. Here is a simple recipe to recreate this delectable treat at home.

Start by creating the wonton wrappers. Place high-gluten flour in a large bowl and gradually add warm water while stirring to form a smooth dough. Knead the dough until it's supple, cover with a damp cloth and let rest for 15-20 minutes. After resting, knead the dough again, roll it into a thin sheet and cut into round wonton wrappers.

For the filling, finely chop deboned Songjiang grass carp fillet and mix it with chopped spring onions, ginger paste, salt, light soy sauce and a pinch of chicken bouillon powder. Stir in cooking oil to enhance the filling's texture and flavor.

Take a portion of the filling and place it in the center of each wonton wrapper. Fold the wrapper into a half-moon shape, sealing the edges tightly.

Cook the wontons in boiling water until they float to the surface. Add a bit of cold water and repeat this process 2-3 times until the wontons are fully cooked. Remove them from the water and set aside.

In a separate pot, bring chicken broth or clear soup to a boil. Add vegetables such as bok choy or spinach and cook until tender.

Place the cooked wontons in a bowl and ladle the hot soup with vegetables over them. Garnish with chopped spring onions and adjust the seasoning with soy sauce to taste.

Now, you're ready to savor the delightful Songjiang Grass Carp Wontons, a harmonious blend of flavors that pays homage to the district's culinary traditions.