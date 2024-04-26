Hongqiao CBD thrives on cultural fusion, transit hub

Shopping complexes Panlong Tiandi and SHOWAY have emerged as landmarks reflecting the cultural, business and tourism integration of Greater Hongqiao Area.

The development of Hongqiao International Central Business District has provided unprecedented opportunities for various industries.

Panlong Tiandi and SHOWAY, two shopping complexes close to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), have emerged as landmarks reflecting the cultural, business and tourism integration of Greater Hongqiao Area.

During this year’s Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town, recorded more than 1.16 million visits in eight days, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in Shanghai.

The convenient traffic of Hongqiao hub is an important support for the development of Panlong Tiandi, said Huang Min, vice general manager of the project.

“It takes only half an hour by car to reach Panlong Tiandi from Shanghai’s downtown areas, and Metro Line 17 will send people direct to the entrance,” said Huang. “And from Panlong Tiandi, via the Hongqiao hub, people can reach other destinations in the Yangtze River Delta region.

“In addition, exhibitors and attendees from home and abroad for events at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) year round are interested in the Jiangnan culture and haipai (Shanghai-style) lifestyle displayed at Panlong Tiandi.”

Panlong Tiandi reimagines an ancient Jiangnan watertown as a modern urban retreat. With a history dating back to the Sui Dynasty (AD581-618), Panlong Town is one of the 32 historical protected zones in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, as the biggest landmark development in proximity to the hosting venue of CIIE, SHOWAY boasts convenient access to Metro Line 2 and 17, Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station.

With a total construction area of 1.4 million square meters, SHOWAY, right opposite to the exhibition and convention center, has been turned into a new shopping and cultural landmark, featuring outlets, commercial blocks, office buildings, Asia’s biggest Broadway theater complex and a luxury hotel.

The landing of the project has further enriched the commerce, and convention and exhibition functions of the Greater Hongqiao Area.