﻿
Feature / District

Hongqiao CBD thrives on cultural fusion, transit hub

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
Shopping complexes Panlong Tiandi and SHOWAY have emerged as landmarks reflecting the cultural, business and tourism integration of Greater Hongqiao Area.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
Hongqiao CBD thrives on cultural fusion, transit hub

Panlong Tiandi

The development of Hongqiao International Central Business District has provided unprecedented opportunities for various industries.

Panlong Tiandi and SHOWAY, two shopping complexes close to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), have emerged as landmarks reflecting the cultural, business and tourism integration of Greater Hongqiao Area.

During this year’s Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, Panlong Tiandi, a renewal and upgrade of the ancient Panlong Town, recorded more than 1.16 million visits in eight days, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in Shanghai.

The convenient traffic of Hongqiao hub is an important support for the development of Panlong Tiandi, said Huang Min, vice general manager of the project.

“It takes only half an hour by car to reach Panlong Tiandi from Shanghai’s downtown areas, and Metro Line 17 will send people direct to the entrance,” said Huang. “And from Panlong Tiandi, via the Hongqiao hub, people can reach other destinations in the Yangtze River Delta region.

“In addition, exhibitors and attendees from home and abroad for events at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) year round are interested in the Jiangnan culture and haipai (Shanghai-style) lifestyle displayed at Panlong Tiandi.”

Panlong Tiandi reimagines an ancient Jiangnan watertown as a modern urban retreat. With a history dating back to the Sui Dynasty (AD581-618), Panlong Town is one of the 32 historical protected zones in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, as the biggest landmark development in proximity to the hosting venue of CIIE, SHOWAY boasts convenient access to Metro Line 2 and 17, Hongqiao International Airport and Hongqiao Railway Station.

With a total construction area of 1.4 million square meters, SHOWAY, right opposite to the exhibition and convention center, has been turned into a new shopping and cultural landmark, featuring outlets, commercial blocks, office buildings, Asia’s biggest Broadway theater complex and a luxury hotel.

The landing of the project has further enriched the commerce, and convention and exhibition functions of the Greater Hongqiao Area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     