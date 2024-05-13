A sacred space in a garden that inspires reverence

The Tianfei Palace is Shanghai's only remaining Mazu (sea goddess) shrine. This architectural marvel radiates a deep feeling of reverence and solemnity.

Nestled in the verdant embrace of Fangta Park, the Tianfei Palace is Shanghai's sole surviving Mazu (the sea goddess) temple. This architectural marvel, replete with a stately hall, soaring eaves and a sprawling base, exudes a profound sense of reverence and solemnity.

Its robust brick-and-wood construction spans an area of 330 square meters and rises to a height of 17 meters, adorned with intricate carvings that embody the architectural finesse of the late Qing Dynasty (1644–1911).

The grand façade of the temple greets visitors as they ascend its wide, inviting steps onto the broad platform, offering a breathtaking view. Ornate eaves accentuate the temple's wide front, curling skyward as if in an unspoken prayer.

The palace's corridors meander, leading the eye and spirit on a path through its sacred spaces, supported by thick pillars that stand tall, their painted surfaces depicting various deities and symbols of protection and good fortune.

Inside the Tianfei Palace, the air is thick with the scent of incense and the murmur of recited prayers. It houses exquisite artworks, including plaques and couplets meticulously crafted by notable modern calligraphers such as Wu Jianxian, Chen Peiqiu and Zhou Huijun.

These artistic contributions harmonize beautifully with the historic ambiance, adding layers of cultural richness to the spiritual experience.

The palace's courtyard walls boast vivid murals, with the Azure Dragon positioned to the left and the White Tiger to the right, symbols traditionally believed to guard the temple grounds against malevolent spirits.

A lively array of frescoes decorates each hall within the palace, bringing to life scenes from beloved Chinese literature such as "Journey to the West" and "Romance of the Three Kingdoms," along with depictions of animals, flowers and mythical narratives like the "Fengshen Yanyi" (Investiture of the Gods). These paintings not only adorn the temple walls but also serve as educational tools, narrating tales of virtue, bravery and the mystical elements of traditional Chinese folklore.

The palace has been the focus of numerous restoration efforts aimed at preserving its structural and aesthetic integrity. Following a significant refurbishment in 2001, a comprehensive restoration in 2002 revitalized the temple's cultural significance associated with Pujiang (the Huangpu River) Mazu.

Most recently, another conservation project wrapped up this January, which included meticulous repairs to the temple's large wooden frames, replacement of worn-out beams and roof tiles and updates to the lightning rods, ensuring that the palace remains a safe and welcoming place for all visitors.

Originally dedicated to the celestial empress, the palace stood at the Shunji Temple in Shanghai's downtown, near the Xiaodongmen area, until its destruction in 1853.

Following this loss, the temple relocated to Suzhou Road N. and Henan Road in 1883, renaming it Tianhou Palace.

Urban development in 1980 prompted another move, this time to its current location within Fangta Park, Songjiang District. This move not only provided a new home for the palace but also integrated it more deeply into the daily lives of the local community.

It is more than just a relic; it is a vibrant center of worship where older generations frequent to pray for health and peace and where the community gathers to celebrate festivals and partake in cultural activities.