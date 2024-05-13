Seal carving focus of new cultural landmark in Sijing

The newly opened 'Four Seasons Harmony Courtyard' Jinshi Cultural Museum is a hub for cultural exchanges and creative exhibitions centered on traditional Chinese seal carving.

The quaint town of Sijing has recently added a new cultural landmark that is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.

The "Four Seasons Harmony Courtyard" Jinshi Cultural Museum has officially opened at 38 Wenhua Road. This innovative venue serves as a hub for cultural exchanges and creative exhibitions centered around the traditional Chinese art form of seal carving.

Seals, historically used to stamp documents for identification or authorization, are a quintessential element of Chinese cultural heritage. The Jinshi Cultural Museum, through its unique focus on seals, offers a vibrant exploration of Chinese characters and the rich tapestry of cultural meanings they carry. The exhibition is inspired by the "Ji'en Hall" jade seal from the Qing Dynasty's (1644-1911) imperial summer resort in Rehe, providing visitors with a deep dive into the splendid world of seal engraving.

The museum is divided into nine main sections, each dedicated to different aspects of carved seal culture -- from its history and artistic significance to its role in cultural preservation and storytelling.

Near the north hall, niches alongside display windows intricately narrate tales of seals from ancient times to the present. Visitors can also engage with this rich history through interactive QR codes, which provide in-depth insights into the cultural significance of the seals.

Strolling through the museum's courtyard, one is immediately enveloped by a profound sense of culture. Facing the main entrance, three large stone slabs are intricately carved with phrases that reflect the heritage and modern transformation of Sijing: "Ancient Town, New City," "South Village Reflecting Snow" and "Lingering Charm of Xiatang."

A particularly noteworthy feature is the museum's low surrounding wall, which artfully blends old bricks from Sijing's ancient structures with modern glass bricks, creating a unique aesthetic. This design choice not only preserves a piece of history but also symbolizes the merging of the old with the new.

The museum is a result of a collaborative effort between Sijing Town and a company called Baoyin Culture.

By integrating the treasures of Chinese carved seal art into the millennia-old town, this initiative not only enhances visitor experience but also actively contributes to its cultural revival and prosperity.