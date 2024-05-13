Jiangnan Qusheng Museum resonates with tones of Kunqu Opera

The first Shanghai Yunjian Kunqu Festival opened at the Jiangnan Qusheng Museum, with echoes of flutes and pipes in the air of the ancient mansion, complemented by singing.

The elegant and ancient tones of Kunqu Opera have resonated again as the first Shanghai Yunjian Kunqu Festival opened at the Jiangnan Qusheng Museum, a memorial hall to remember Yu Sulu (1847-1930), known as the "Kunqu Opera Saint."

The event marked a significant gathering of more than 100 opera enthusiasts from 20 opera societies spanning cities including Shanghai, Suzhou, Changzhou, Yixing, Kunshan, Jiaxing, Jiashan, Ma'anshan, Taicang, Nanjing, Hefei and Beijing, reviving the glorious tradition of the Yu's singing.

Echoes of flutes and pipes lingered in the air of the ancient mansion, complemented by the melodious and entrancing singing of the performers. Classics such as "The Peony Pavilion," "The Palace of Eternal Life," "The Story of the Jade Hairpin" and "The Tale of the Lute" were performed by opera lovers from the Yangtze River Delta, each taking their turn on stage, delivering a thrilling showcase of over 40 iconic works.

The memorial hall also hosts an exhibition of cherished Kunqu artifacts of Jin Ruihua (1927-2019), a Songjiang-native Kunqu opera artist. The exhibition includes handwritten scripts, old photographs and published articles, totaling over a hundred items.

Jin's passion for the opera began in childhood, when he was taught by his father.

In the fall of 2008, the octogenarian Jin was invited by the Songjiang District Cultural Center to teach opera classes.

Jin also helped re-establish the Songjiang Kunqu group, which began in the 1920s. In 2013, the formation of the group began with a meeting of nearly 40 local opera enthusiasts, former members and scholars in Songjiang Zuibai Pond Park.

"The event was not only a retrospective celebration of the growth of Songjiang's Kunqu Opera but also a vibrant practice in exploring and inheriting local heritage," said Xu Jiesheng, chairman of the Songjiang District Federation of Literary and Art Circles.