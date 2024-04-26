﻿
Feature / District

Dream opening for restaurant at Dalian Lake

Chain's first outlet opened in Suzhou in 2013, quickly becoming a popular tourist attraction with 14 outlets in the city today, while Lianhua Village is its latest incarnation.
A Dream of Taoyuan outlet is preparing for its opening along Dalian Lake in Qingpu’s Jinze Town.

The chain restaurant’s first outlet in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, became popular for its fine dining environment and classic cuisines blending tradition and innovation since it opened in 2013.

To date, the restaurant has 14 outlets in Suzhou and is a must-visit for many tourists.

The new outlet in Jinze’s Lianhu Village combines classical aesthetics and modern architecture, creating a bright and open dining environment with traditional Chinese flavor.

It gives consideration to the privacy of diners in its design. Natural scenery is part of the restaurant, and it is a good option for family or friend gatherings and team building.

The restaurant will present a feast of cuisines with innovative ideas. The Taoyuan liquor-saturated crab, a signature dish, features succulent and mellow crab meat, while its steamed pork ribs with rice are tender, imbued with the rich, aromatic essence of lotus leaves.

It uses local ingredients such as lotus root, jiaobai (wild rice stems) and rice, enabling diners to appreciate the Jinze culinary culture.

“Since the development of ‘beautiful rural village’ started, nongjiale (literally “agritainment”) has mushroomed in Lianhu Village,” said Lu Peihua, Party secretary and director of the village. “The introduction of the catering brand will enrich the dining options of residents and tourists.”

The restaurant is expected to open during the May Day holidays.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
