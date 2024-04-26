Qingpu trader bags first delta zone license

The first "Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone" business license was awarded to a businessman in Qingpu District.

Shen Yifei

The first “Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone” business license went to a businessman in Qingpu District. The move signaled the zone’s continued expansion and easier market access.

So far, more than 190 enterprises have listed “Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone (Shanghai Qingpu)” in their name or location registration.

The Qingpu District Administration for Market Regulation is working hard to integrate the registration of market entities in the zone, allowing businesses to take advantage of the zone’s preferential policies and benefits.

Officials said that when companies thrive in the zone, they are increasingly keen to participate in its development and benefit from relevant policies.

In Qingpu, a businessman surnamed Li obtained his license from Jinze branch administration officials.

“I received the business license the day I submitted all the documents, and the efficiency of the demonstration zone is impressive!” said Li, who runs a garment shop for international trade based in Qingpu’s Jinze Town.

“Officials were very patient in guiding me to prepare all the required materials and reminded me of every problem,” he added. “I am deeply grateful for their help.”

Prior to this, the administration worked with relevant Jinze authorities to provide comprehensive support for the zone’s business development.

As Shanghai’s market regulators keep implementing measures to deepen the reform of registration management for business entities, assessment and approval procedures are more efficient and allow enterprises to benefit more from the zone’s integrated growth, boosting market vitality and economic development.

That change also enhances individual businesses’ confidence in operating in the zone, according to the adminstration, which proposes to further strengthen ties with their counterparts in the zone to improve service efficiency and raise enterprises’ awareness of key policies.