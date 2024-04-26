﻿
Feature / District

Qing Cube Sports Center opens for trials

The Qing Cube Sports Center is Qingpu District's latest attempt to promote the development of sports and cultural industries.
The Qing Cube Sports Center serves as a hub for various athletic and cultural events.

The Qingpu sports and culture activity center on Huijin Road is now open to the public for trials.

Spread over 87 mu (5.8 hectares) of land, it includes a variety of indoor and outdoor sports venues such as basketball, soccer, tennis, rock climbing, roller skating and kayaking.

It also offers roughly 4,000 square meters of supporting facilities for training, as well as gyms, sports and leisure facilities, sports equipment stores and catering venues.

The center received 557 names from the public. Eventually, it was named “Qing Cube Sports Center.”

The center’s opening is the district’s latest attempt to merge the development of sports and cultural industries, resulting in a new consuming scene of lifestyle, business, and entertainment centered around sports culture.

It will introduce a variety of national and municipal-level sports games to increase public fitness awareness.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
