Rural rejuvenation initiative revives Xuejian Village

Watertown village nestling along beautiful Dianshan Lake boasts crystal clear rivers and lush greenery endowing it with a good ecological environment and enchanting scenery.

Spring heralds the awakening of all things, and within this rejuvenation, Xuejian Village in the Zhujiajiao watertown has blossomed into a lovely spectacle, a testament to the success of the rural revitalization initiative.

The village, covering about 5 square kilometers and nestling along the beautiful Dianshan Lake, boasts a dense water network of 15 crystal clear river courses and 2,000 mu (about 133 hectares) of forest.

The lush greenery and clear water endows it with a good ecological environment and enchanting scenery. A number of bookstores, teahouses, homestays and cafes have opened in the village.

Sipping a cup of coffee beside the forest is a real delight.

The village has already registered four homestays, with an additional six in the pipeline awaiting approval.

Among them, the one nestled by the forest carries the enchanting name “Juzi Shuxia,” which, when translated, evokes the picturesque image of “under the tangerine trees.”

“Xuejian Village will develop a mini program software to tackle the woes and difficulty in rural revitalization and lay a solid foundation for future introduction of cultural industry and development of a culture and art village,” said Wang Yang, Party secretary of the village.

To reuse idle land, the village is actively introducing various culture-related industries such as trendy brand collection stores, culture workshops, teahouses, camping sites and homestays.

It is also developing a “cultural parlor of Jiangnan watertown,” taking advantage of tourism resources such as the Oriental Land and the Huaxian Valley Scenic Area.